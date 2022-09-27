Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 16,290 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. 7,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,927. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

