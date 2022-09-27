Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 19,471 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,471 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.06. 50,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.