Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 3,827 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $910,682,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,836 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,122. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

