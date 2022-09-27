Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 704 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CSX by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CSX by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 46,653 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

CSX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 210,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,101,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

