Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Trims Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,503 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.20% of Ondas worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Ondas by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 679,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 179,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ondas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ondas by 795.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONDS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,630.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

