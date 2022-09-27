Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Intel by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 194,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 134,289 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Intel by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 17,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Intel by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 763,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,307,000 after buying an additional 144,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,961,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $101,019,000 after buying an additional 158,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 429,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,566,360. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

