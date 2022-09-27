International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

NYSE:IP opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $57.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

