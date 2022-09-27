InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.09

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 9832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIPZF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

