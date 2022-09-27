Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the August 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. 7,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,147. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF
