Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the August 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. 7,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,147. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 205.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 174.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter.

