Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Position Lowered by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,056 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 10.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 203,911 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,559,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 114,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,690. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

