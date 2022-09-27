Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $276.91. 1,011,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,011,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

