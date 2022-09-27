Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) is Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.3% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.18. 37,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,732. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $49.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.