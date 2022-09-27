InvestDex (INVEST) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $122,599.62

InvestDex (INVEST) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One InvestDex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, InvestDex has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. InvestDex has a market cap of $122,599.62 and $51,798.00 worth of InvestDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003479 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
InvestDex Coin Profile
Buying and Selling InvestDex
