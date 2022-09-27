Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

D opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

