Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock stock opened at $584.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $671.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

