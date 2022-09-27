Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 781 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

