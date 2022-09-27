Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $222.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.