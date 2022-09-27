iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Trimmed by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 234,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,592. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

