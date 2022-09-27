iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,054 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,801. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

