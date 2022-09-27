iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,894,000 after purchasing an additional 117,634 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.21. 43,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,317. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89.

