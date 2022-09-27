iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.95. 8,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,782. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

