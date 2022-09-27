iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,469.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.69. The stock had a trading volume of 375,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.86 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

