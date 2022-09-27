iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

USRT traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $47.47. 21,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,383. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84.

