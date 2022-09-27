iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.51

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.51 and last traded at $88.51, with a volume of 1507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.10.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

