iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,532 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for 1.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,013.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,410,000 after buying an additional 283,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,293,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,946,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,433,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGV traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,290 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.15 and a 200 day moving average of $294.75.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

