iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. 294,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,934. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.