iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $55.53. 2,627,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,325,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

