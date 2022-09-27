iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

