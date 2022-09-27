iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.01

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 206493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWJ. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

