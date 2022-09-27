iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Bought by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 84,977 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 254,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

