iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Bought by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,741 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Spain ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.90% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

EWP stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.