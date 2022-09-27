iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

