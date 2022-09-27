iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after acquiring an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,781,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.31. 98,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.