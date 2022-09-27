iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.9% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $40,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,725,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

