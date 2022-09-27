iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,026 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $76,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.