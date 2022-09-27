iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Holdings Raised by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 555.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SUB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,090. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.33.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.