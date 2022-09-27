iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Holdings Raised by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 555.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
SUB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,090. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.33.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.