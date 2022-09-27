iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,322. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

