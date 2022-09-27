iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $218.00

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $218.00 and last traded at $218.27, with a volume of 128859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.33.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

