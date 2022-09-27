iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $218.00

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $218.00 and last traded at $218.27, with a volume of 128859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.33.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.28.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.