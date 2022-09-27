iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Raised by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 7.3% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after acquiring an additional 629,471 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after acquiring an additional 507,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 147,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,463. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

