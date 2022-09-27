iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) is Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 1.9% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IHI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. 81,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,985. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $66.55.

