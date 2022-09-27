iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.39

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 35249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

iStar Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $802.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

iStar Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iStar by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of iStar by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading

