Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $422,883.59 and approximately $41,170.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,702.73 or 1.09947954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00056999 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064368 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars.

