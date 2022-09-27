Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,600 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,129.23 ($49.89).

LON ULVR traded down GBX 5.62 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,070 ($49.18). 10,945,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,439. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a one year high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The stock has a market cap of £103.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2,055.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,963.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,731.42.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

