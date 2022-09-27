JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $29.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at $118,969,528.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,320. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at $50,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 302,231 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.