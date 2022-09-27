JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $29.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.
Several analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog
In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at $118,969,528.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,320. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
JFrog Price Performance
Shares of FROG stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $42.33.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.