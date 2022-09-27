JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 50,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,392. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

