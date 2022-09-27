JLB & Associates Inc. Has $13.19 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 251,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

