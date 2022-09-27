JLB & Associates Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Robert Half International by 6.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 47,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 192.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

