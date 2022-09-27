JLB & Associates Inc. Makes New $403,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. 41,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,229. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.