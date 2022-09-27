JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $298,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $312.01. The company had a trading volume of 127,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $296.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

